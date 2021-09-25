CAMDEN – Nancy Parkman Brewster Akers, 88, resident of the Gardens, Quarry Hill Assisted Living, Camden, peacefully passed away Sept. 14, 2021, following a 19-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.

Born March 18, 1933, in Camden, she was the daughter of Doris Louise (Black) Brewster and Joseph L Brewster. She graduated from Camden High School and Bradford Junior College and was employed at Bank of Boston when she met Frank Guthrie Akers, Jr. Frank and Nancy were married at the First Congregational Church in Camden in 1955.

In Portland, Nancy volunteered at the Maine Medical Center, Animal Refugee League and was a member of the Women’s Junior League in Portland, until the prospect of a quieter life and family roots lured the young family to Camden. In the 1960s, an obvious need for historic preservation in Portland opened the door to a world of real estate and in 1964, Nancy and Frank choose their inevitable and life-long path into real estate.

In 1964, Nancy and Frank incorporated Akers Associates Inc. of Portland and Camden in 1971, which she managed. Receiving her real estate broker’s license in 1971, Nancy partnered with Frank in revitalizing the Old Port Exchange in Portland during the 1970s. She also sold countless homes in and around Camden, served as president of the Penobscot Bay Board of Realtors, president of the Maine Association of Realtors, and director of the National Association of Realtors. In 2011, Nancy was bestowed the status of Realtor Emeritus by the National Association of Realtors for her 40 cumulative years of membership and service. In 2013, she retired due to her illness.

In addition, Nancy was a former director of the Camden-Rockport-Lincolnville Chamber of Commerce, and member at the First Congregational Church UCC in Camden, Camden Yacht Club, and the Megunticook Golf Club.

Nancy was diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease six months after Frank’s death in 2002. In 2008, she made Quarry Hill Apartments and ultimately the QH Gardens her home until her passing. The family is forever grateful for the caring and supportive staff who made her time there happy and comfortable. It was truly her home.

Predeceased by her husband of 46 years, Frank G. Akers Jr.; she is survived by children, Nancy Page Akers, of Portland, Susan Thayer Akers and her husband, Dr. Ralph Hamill, of South Thomaston, Jennifer Brewster (Akers) White and her husband, Daniel, of Falmouth; grandchildren, Isabel, Rosemairi, of South Thomaston and Lily Hamill. of Camden, Samuel White, of Long Island City, N.Y., James White and his wife, Mary Catherine (Kowalsky), of Portland, and Malia White, of Oakland, Calif.; cousins John Black, of Lincolnville, Brewster Jameson, of Westwood, Mass., and Bradford Jameson, of Cumming, Ga.

A private family Memorial Service will be held Oct. 1, at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church UCC, 55 Elm St., Camden. Condolences and memories may be shared at longfuneralhomecamden.com, including a zoom link.

Arrangements are with Long Funeral Home in Camden.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Shield’s Mission Fund, c/o First Congregational Church UCC, Camden.

