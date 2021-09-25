LONG BEACH, Calif. – Vicki Blake, 68, passed away on August 17, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif. after an illness. She was born to Russell Blake and Ruth (Theriault) Blake in Portland on Sept. 4, 1952.

Vicki was raised in Westbrook and graduated there in 1970. After earning her Bachelor of Arts degree at Saint Joseph’s College, where she was head cheerleader for the Monks, Vicki moved to Long Beach, Calif. She lived in Belmont Heights, Calif., loved to travel and had a career with the W Hotel chain.

Vicki was predeceased by her parents; and her uncle, Phil and aunt, Jeanette Jordan.

She is survived and missed by her aunt, Barbara Nichols in California; her cousins; and many friends in Maine and California.

