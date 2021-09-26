“Here is another good bedside read for these challenging times: ‘The Soul of America’ by Jon Meacham. Explores other very divisive times in our history: Civil War, reconstruction, Women’s suffrage, the (Great) Depression, World War I and World War II, Vietnam, civil rights, immigration. Gives us great perspective. On how challenging it is to maintain a democracy in a changing world!” — GREG GOODSPEED, Cumberland Center

