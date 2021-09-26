“Here is another good bedside read for these challenging times: ‘The Soul of America’ by Jon Meacham. Explores other very divisive times in our history: Civil War, reconstruction, Women’s suffrage, the (Great) Depression, World War I and World War II, Vietnam, civil rights, immigration. Gives us great perspective. On how challenging it is to maintain a democracy in a changing world!” — GREG GOODSPEED, Cumberland Center
Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table right now. In a few sentences, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. With the path of the pandemic again uncertain, we want to hear what you are reading in these unsettled times and why. Send your selection to [email protected], and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.
