SCARBOROUGH – It is with profound sadness that the family of David P. Keenan announce his passing on Sept. 20, 2021, at the Gosnell House surrounded by his wife, Patty and his family.

David was predeceased by his parents Kevin and Mary Keenan.

David leaves behind his wife, Patty; children Kelly, Kevin, Shawn and Sarah; and five grandchildren that he adored; siblings include Dan, Kate, Susan, Erin and Michael.

He had several proud accomplishments, including his military service in the Air Force and especially his four children who he traveled with on a family vacation to his beloved Ireland. When you remember David, raise a glass and say, “Slainte!”

At David’s request, services will be private.

To share memories of David or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com. ﻿

In lieu of flowers contributions in David’s memory may be made to the

Residents Activity Fund,

Maine Veterans Home,

290 U.S. 1,

Scarborough, ME 04074.

