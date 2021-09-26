PORTLAND – Virginia Hope (Moody) Briggs was born March 5, 1930 in Perham. She left this world on Sept. 22, 2021 at the age of 91.

She married Scott Briggs on Nov. 27, 1969, and was married for 48 years before Scott’s death in 2018. Together they lived in Windham where she worked as a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn and as a housewife after that.

She was a kind loving person with a big heart that loved her family, her dogs and her childhood in Perham. Obeying her final wish, she will be laid to rest beside her mother in Perham.

She is survived by stepson, Jeffrey Briggs (wife Laura); four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces.

A very special thank you to Deb Richard, her caretaker and friend, who was there for her both personally and professionally. Also, thanks to the Barron Center and the Portland Center for Assisted Living for Virginia’s care the last few years, and to the Hospice Center of Southern Maine for their care. The family thanks you all!

Her memorial service will be Monday Oct. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Conroy Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland.

To view Virginia’s memorial Page or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

