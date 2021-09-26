STANDISH – Jason Albert Figucia, 39, passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 23, 2021. He was born in Portland on Oct., 29, 1981, the son of Jon and Susan (Trepanier) Figucia.

Jason graduated from Westbrook High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. He was a proud long-time employee of Sappi and more recently had worked at Heartland Label.

He loved to hunt, and fish, he had very fond memories of spending time at camp and going on family deer hunts. He was a die-hard Patriots fan and enjoyed listening to music, he was member of a pit crew at Oxford Plains Raceway, a place he enjoyed.

Above all else, Jason will be remembered as a loving father to his three beautiful children. He was hard-working, kind-hearted, and honest, no one ever left the room without a hug and an “I love you”. He was the protector of his family and had a presence that filled the room.

In addition to his father, Jason was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Robert and Irene Trepanier; uncle, Joseph Trepanier; and paternal grandparents Frank and Rita Figucia

In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Gianna Figucia, sons Jonathan and Vito Figucia; loving future wife, Valerie Weatherby; sisters Erica and Emily Figucia; aunts Cynthia Cummings, and Diane Bouchard, uncles Michael Trepanier, Christopher Trepanier, and John Trepanier; and nephew, Eugene.

A visitation will be held 10 a.m., Tuesday, Sept. 28 at St. Hyacinth Church, 268 Brown St., Westbrook, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. To express condolences and to participate in Jason’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

