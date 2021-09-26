PRESCOTT, Ariz. – Harold Dwayne Jones, born April 4, 1930, passed away Sept. 17, 2021 at the ripe old age of 91. He was married to his main squeeze for 68 years. Harold passed away with his loving wife Joyce and daughter Julie near by.

Harold was born in Midwest, Wyo., affectionately referred to as Tea Pot Dome, from Harold’s many stories. He was predeceased by his father and mother, Charles Leroy Jones and Kathryn Lucille Forker Jones. Also predeceased by brothers, Gerald G. Jones and Arthur (Buster) Jones and son Grant Arthur Jones.

Harold mainly grew up in Centerville, Utah. He would travel every year to help with the families annual wheat harvest in Goodland, Kan. He graduated from Davis High School and Utah State Agricultural College, now known as Utah State University, with a football and track scholarship, earning a four year major in physical fitness.

Harold came from a long line of athletes and was a Golden Glove Champion at Davis High. He successfully used his coaching skills in business and in life.

Harold married Joyce Delene Peterson on Feb. 18, 1953 and then was inducted into the army and served in Badnowheim, Germany during the Korean War as a 1st Lieutenant. Upon returning to the United States they were blessed with four children, Kurt, Julie, Grant and Jinger; three grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jamie and Diamond; and two great-grandchildren, Emily and Molly.

Harold had a long career in the petroleum industry, starting at Slim Olson’s Service Station in Utah, then onto Phillips Petroleum from Utah to Nevada, Oklahoma, Massachusetts and finally Maine. Whereupon he joined Carlton N. Brown as Executive Vice President and General Manager of C. N. Brown Company and Ripley and Fletcher on Nov. 16, 1970, both corporations located in South Paris, Maine. Harold later became President and Chief Executive Officer of C. N. Brown Company dedicating himself to growing the business, which he was wildly successful at. Harold was much admired and respected by many who knew and worked alongside of him. Equally, Harold loved every minute of his working life and thoroughly enjoyed the people he met and worked with. If he called you Boss, it meant he liked you…He called a lot of people “Boss”.

He was a strong patriarch of his family, a good friend to all, a man who would give his shirt for a friend. He was an unforgettable man, loved by many and will be sorely missed.

A Celebration of Life will be in January in Maine. The time and place will be announced at a later date.

