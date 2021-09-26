SOUTH PORTLAND – Elizabeth Ann Whited, 85, of South Portland, died on Sept. 19, 2021, at Scarborough Terrace. Her children, Vicki and Scott, and her husband of 61 years, Jim, were at her side.

Born in Bangor, Elizabeth, “Betty” to all, was the only child of Emmons and Jean Billings. As a teenager, Betty and her family moved to Houlton where she met her husband-to-be, James Farmer Whited. On their first date, Jim ate ice cream excessively, and Betty was hooked. Following graduation, she attended Fisher Junior College, and in 1960 Betty and Jim married.

After time in Massachusetts, Betty and Jim returned to Maine, soon settling in South Portland. Vicki and Scott soon arrived, and Betty loved them unconditionally and fiercely. She was soon establishing family traditions that included holidays; Sebago Lake, Chewonki, and Hermit Island camping; summertime lobster bakes with deviled eggs; and Sunday morning Jiffy muffins. Betty and Jim faithfully supported their children’s interests, encouraging Vicki’s involvement with the First Congregational Church and sitting in the stands as Scott rode a Red Riot bench.

Betty’s love and commitment for her family were almost matched by her commitment to work. Betty had a quick and probing mind, and she flourished in jobs that saw her interacting with and supporting others. Her work included time with the Census Bureau and in South Portland High School’s guidance department, but it was her time working at Maine Medical Center that most fascinated her. She spent years working in the hospital’s medical education department, and no doubt no shortage of past residents might recall sitting with Betty as she helped them with matters logistical and personal. She was a keen listener whose focus was always on the person in front of her.

The love of Betty’s life was Jim. They were in some ways an odd couple– Betty a chatty and effusive, only child, and Jim a reserved and practical child of nine. They remained steadfast to one another, and in retirement they cultivated an adventurousness that saw them traveling as far as outside of New England in their tiny RV, eventually ending up as seasonal campers at Winslow Park in Freeport. When grandchildren made an appearance, Betty and Jim shared yet another common purpose, and the two of them lavished upon Emmons and Gus the kind of love only a grandparent can give. Betty entertained, soothed, educated, and loved her grandsons with a patience that left her own children a bit envious.

Over the last five years or so, Betty faced the challenge of Alzheimer’s. During that time, maybe more than during any other time, she basked in the unconditional love of her family, especially her husband whose commitment to her was infinite. In 2019 Betty required more care than could be provided at home, and so she moved to Scarborough Terrace where she was the recipient of more love and support than anyone could hope for.

Betty is survived by her husband, James; son, Scott and his wife Kirsten, their children Emmons and Gus; daughter, Vicki and her partner Bruce.

The family would like to acknowledge the support of Compassus Hospice during her final days and the dedication and compassion shown to Betty by the Rose Garden staff during her entire stay at Scarborough Terrace.

Visiting hours will be Wednesday, Sept. 29 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home on Cottage Road in South Portland. The family asks that those attending wear masks during visiting hours. A private burial will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed at http://www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association http://www.alz.org.

