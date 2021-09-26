SCARBOROUGH – Henry “Hank” Leon Manseau, 88, passed away peacefully at his home on Sept. 15, 2021. Henry was born to Anna (Malo) and C. Henry Manseau in Gardner, Mass.

Henry is survived by his children Gerry, Chris, Cathy, and Tom; his grandchildren Katlyn, Megan, Michael, Niki, and Ben; and his great-granddaughter, Jordyn.

He was predeceased by his wife, Dottie; son, Sean; granddaughter, Lindsay; and sisters Jeannette and Olive.

Henry earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and went on to have a long career as a field engineer in the computer industry working on custom technology solutions. He was an instructor in the Army Reserves and volunteered as a Boy Scout Scoutmaster and District Council member for many years.

Henry’s love of kite flying landed him on the cover of the Portland Press Herald on several occasions and earned him the nickname Hardware Hank. If you have ever seen huge kites flying at Bug Light in South Portland, you have most likely seen him at play. He loved meeting new people and was a lifelong learner.

Henry was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe since 2001. He was a cantor, soloist, choir, and parish council member. From his days as an altar boy his love of music was clear; he believed music was an integral part of worship.

A Mass of Christian Burial for Henry will be held at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church at 150 Black Point Rd., Scarborough on Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. Due to Covid-19, masks will be required and there will not be a gathering after the service. The family will have a brief word with folks as they exit the church. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view the livestream of Mass, please visit https://www.facebook.com/ConroyTullyWalker

Memorial contributions to be made in lieu of flowers to Foundation4Love, http://www.foundation4love.org/donate.

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous