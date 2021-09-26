CONCORD, N.H. – Marilyn (SeeHusen) Jackson Johnson, 89, died Sept. 13, 2021, in Concord, N.H., with her daughters at her side. She was born Aug. 31, 1932 in Portland, daughter of Myrtle (Andersen) and Clarence H. SeeHusen.

She was a 1948 graduate of Deering High School, and married her high school sweetheart, Kerry E. Jackson, in 1950. They raised three children in a tennis family in Cumberland Foreside. Marilyn was the cheerful manager at Tennis of Maine in Falmouth for many years. Marilyn and Kerry were married for 42 years, until his death in 1992.

Marilyn married William E. Johnson and they lived in New London, N.H. and St. Petersburg, Fla., until Bill’s death in 2004.

Marilyn was predeceased by two husbands, Kerry E. Jackson and William E. Johnson; her son, Steven E. Jackson, March 29, 2021; a sister, Carol SeeHusen Jackson in 2011.

She is survived by two daughters, Lindy Jackson Dangelmayer (Ted) of Annisquam, Mass., and Susie Jackson York (Gary) of Hopkinton, N.H.; five grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.

She will be buried at St. Mary’s in Falmouth with her husband, Kerry, at a private ceremony.

