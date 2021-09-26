SOUTH PORTLAND – Michelle M. Morris, 68, of Ocean Street, died peacefully on Sept. 19, 2021 with her loving family by her side.

Michelle was born in Portland on May 26, 1953, the daughter of the late John Morris of Portland and M. Theresa (Riley) Morris of Portland. She attended local schools, graduating from Deering High School in the class of 1971. She furthered her education, earning a master’s degree from Simmons College in 1995, an achievement of which she was very proud.

Michelle worked as the co-owner of the Bowdoin Steak House in Brunswick from 1981-1984. She then moved to Boston and worked as the Assistant Registrar at Berklee College of Music. After earning her MBA, she worked for several telecommunication companies, including Frontier Communications where she worked most recently in Tampa, Fla., before moving back to Maine in January 2020.

Michelle was a life-long athlete and highly competitive person who loved to play basketball, softball, tennis, racquetball, golf, and crew with the Tampa Rowing Club. She loved to cook for family and friends and especially enjoyed preparing healthy, organic meals. Michelle loved playing sports, watching sports and cheering on the New England Patriots.

She enjoyed domestic and overseas travels, but her favorite places were on the islands of Casco Bay where she spent time every summer. Her greatest love was the time she spent surrounded by her family, especially her granddaughter. She will be remembered as a generous and vivacious person who, with her Irish wit, brought fun and good-humor with her wherever she went.

Michelle is survived by a daughter, Lana M. Ewing and her husband Alexander J. Forrest of Cape Elizabeth; granddaughter, Vivienne M. Forrest of Cape Elizabeth; mother, M. Theresa (Riley) Morris of Portland; three sisters, Stephanie Morris of Gray, Theresa Morris and her husband Colin Martin of Falmouth, and Patricia Morris and her husband Ron Bailyn of Cape Elizabeth, six brothers, John C. Morris of Portland, James and his wife Sherry Francis of Stockton Springs, Mark and his wife Laura Morris of Cape Elizabeth, Martin Morris of Lake Mary, Fla., Jeffrey and his wife Monica Morris of Lewiston, Robert and his wife Lisa Mack Morris of Portland; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service celebrating Michelle’s life will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery, Route 88, Falmouth. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State St., Portland. To view Michelle’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Those who wish may make contributions in Michelle’s memory to: The V Foundation in collaboration with The BRCA Foundation at https://www.v.org/research/specialfunds/brca/.

