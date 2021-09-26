SALISBURY, Conn. –

Denise (Morin) Cashman, 51, of Salisbury, Conn., passed peacefully Sept. 8, 2021 at Sharon Health Care Center.

Born March 21, 1970 in Biddeford, Denise was the daughter of Precille (Cote) Morin of Greensboro, N.C. and the late Rene A. Morin of Biddeford. Denise was a graduate of Biddeford High School. She worked at various jobs in retail, which she truly enjoyed throughout her life. Denise also enjoyed skiing and riding her snowmobile and motorcycle. Denise loved to spend time with family and friends.

Denise is survived by her mother, Precille Morin; a sister, Debra (Morin) Baker (husband Tom), and two brothers, David Morin (wife Jayne) and Daniel Morin (wife Lynn). Denise was loved by her nieces and nephews Jessica Brackett, Thomas Baker, Hope Lohnes, Kristina Knight, Jennifer Gaither, Jason Morin, Samantha Meader, Jacqueline Antone, and Jacob Morin, along with their spouses and children. She had a close relationship with her cousin, Michelle Cote.

There will be a graveside service for family on Oct. 2 at 11 a.m. at St Joseph’s Cemetery in Biddeford.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Hospice of your choice.

