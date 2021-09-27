PORTLAND — More than 20 teams of 20 people will compete to see who can pull an 80-ton FedEx 747 in the least amount of seconds in the 2021 Travis Mills Foundation Plane Pull ® to be held at Portland International Jetport, 9:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16.

The family friendly event will include food trucks, a bounce house, games of corn hole, and more. Spectators are welcome at the event and are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and picnic lunches, according to a press release from the Travis Mills Foundation. Parking will be on the campus of UNUM, 2211 Congress St., Portland, where a shuttle will transport visitors to the event at the Northeast Air hangar at Portland International Jetport. Use the campus’s main entrance and look for signs that point to the official parking lot.

The inaugural event in 2019 raised more than $100,000 for the Travis Mills Foundation, a nonprofit organization that serves post-9/11 veterans who have sustained service-related injuries, including the loss of limbs, and other lifelong injuries. The Foundation helps these heroic men and women overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation at its retreat in the Belgrade Lakes Region of Maine.

SSG Travis Mills, Army Veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division will attend the event and compete with a recalibrated team. We’re also pleased to welcome emcees Shannon Moss, public information officer with the Maine State Police, and Samantha York of News Center Maine.

Event partners are Northeast Air and FedEx. Late entry registration is still available by visiting https://www.classy.org/event/2021-travis-mills-foundation-plane-pull/e345520. Same day registration is not an option.

Sponsorships are also available: Presenting Sponsor: $15,000 (Exclusive to one partner); Co-Pilot Sponsors: $7,500 (Exclusive to two partners); Division Sponsorships: $5,000 (Women’s, First Responder and Military, General; three total sponsorships); Fuel and Fun Sponsorships: $2,500 (Open to five sponsors for food and children’s events); and Frequent Flyer Sponsorships: $1,000 (Open to 10 sponsors). FMI about sponsorships, contact Development Director Brandy Dupper-Macy at [email protected]

