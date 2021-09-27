Art

Through Oct. 1

“Christina David – Paintings,” Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton.

Oct. 14

“Call/Response,” opening reception 5-7 p.m. for Hannah Barnes and Susan Klein, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. Gallery talk by the artists at 5:30 p.m. On view through Dec. 8.

Through Nov. 8

“The Sky is Not Blue,” acrylic landscape painting course by Mary Brooking. Limited to six students per class. 90 Bridge St., Westbrook. Visit marybrooking.com/Classes.html for details.

Ongoing

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, showtimes on Facebook.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, showtimes on Facebook.

Museums

Ongoing

1789 Marrett House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. first and third Saturdays through Oct. 16, 40 Ossipee Trail East, Standish. $7-$15, historicnewengland.org.

Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 9, 121 Main St., Bridgton, masks required, 647-2828.

Music

Sept. 30

Celebrating Diversity: Hispanic Heritage Month, 8 p.m., USM School of Music, Corthell Hall. $10-$15. bit.ly/3BS64kj.

Oct. 9

Old Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert, 1 p.m., USM School of Music, Corthell Hall steps. Free.

Oct. 15 & 17

Laura Kargul in Concert: “The Classical Embrace of Other Lands, Other Cultures,” 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday. USM School of Music, Corthell Hall, $10/$15. bit.ly/2Y3EN0e.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Saccarappa Summer Concert Series at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook, 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 20. Suggested donation $10, with all proceeds going to the musicians.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

“The Marvelous Meep Island Adventure,” presented by USM Department of Theatre. Local show times: 4 p.m. Oct. 15 outside at Westbrook Housing Authority, 9 Dottie’s Way; and 2 p.m. Oct. 17 outside on the USM Gorham campus. Free, donations welcome.

