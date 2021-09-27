Bean supper – Saturday, Oct 2, 5-6 p.m., American Legion, 15 Lewiston Road, Gray. Hosted by the post auxiliary. Kidney beans, navy beans, chop suey, red hot dogs, cole slaw, variety of casseroles, bread and butter, punch and coffee. $10, all you can eat.

Free community meal – Wednesday, Oct. 6, 5-6 p.m. Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook. Sponsored by Trinity Lutheran Church and Wayside Food Services. An option for take out will also be available.

Curbside bean supper – Saturday, Oct. 9, 4-5 p.m., Westbrook-Warren Congregational Church, 810 Main St., Westbrook. One pint pea beans, one pint American chop suey, two red hot dogs, half pint cole slaw, sliced Italian bread and frosted cake. Orders need to be placed in advance by calling the church office from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday at 854-9157, or by email to [email protected] Include name, phone number and number of meals. Deadline to place orders is Thursday, Oct. 7 by 1 p.m. Single meals are $10, payable at time of pick up curbside in the Church Street lot. Face masks and social distancing are requested.

