Johnna Marie Cyr 1946 – 2021 WATERVILLE – Johnna Marie Cyr, 75, passed away peacefully with her sister by her side on August 16, 2021 in Waterville. She was born on March 23, 1946 in Van Buren to John P. and Charlotte Pelletier Cyr. Johnna graduated from Sacred Heart High School and went on to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Medical Technology from the University of Maine, where she graduated in 1972. Johnna’s career spanned many years taking her from Maine to California. She returned to Maine where she eventually worked for the Servants of the Cross in Topsham for the remainder of her career. Johnna’s smile had the power to light up a room and all those in it. She was an angel on earth, living a life of service and kindness. The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Johnna, including her love of calligraphy, tatting, reading, the Red Sox and Patriots. Johnna is survived by her sister and husband, Sue and Alan Blier; niece Heather Blier and partner Mark DeMichaelis, nephew Christopher Blier and wife Christie and daughter Emma; brother, Edward Cyr and wife MaryAnn, nephew Eric Cyr, niece Julie Cyr and husband David Underwood and sons River and Judah; and many cousins. Donations in her honor may be made to the: Midcoast Humane Society in Brunswick

