Nancy McKissock Rodick 1955 – 2021 PORTLAND – Nancy McKissock Rodick made her peaceful transition from this earth to heaven on Sept. 23, 2021, at the age of 66 after battling with cancer. Nancy had an unyielding perseverance that she seized each day with. To those who were close to Nancy, it came as no surprise that she brought that same resolve to battle her cancer diagnosis. She did not lose her battle. She overpowered her cancer, beating her diagnosis all while shining a smile that would light up a room. Nancy was born on May 20, 1955 to the late Donald McKissock and Lee McKissock. Devoted mother to Jordan (Jeanne) Rodick, Marshall Rodick, and Benjamin (Paige) Rodick. Beloved grandmother to Michaela, Cadence, and Asher. Caring sister to Mark McKissock and Kelly Caton. Nancy was put on this earth to care for others. She was the embodiment of Isaiah 6:8, “And the Lord said, who shall we send and who will go for us? And I said, Here am I Lord, send me.” She was a Registered Nurse for over 30 years in hospitals and nursing homes, as well as training the next generation of health care professionals. Nancy was a loving mother whose proudest achievement was raising her three boys into men (although they never made it easy on her!) A lover of the outdoors, she found tranquility in riding horses, searching for Geocaches, and listening to music. Nancy was a nurse, she was a mother, she was a daughter, and she was a sister. She climbed, she hiked, she swam, she biked, she kayaked. She was an explorer, a leader, a caregiver, an adventurer, and until the very end, was a graceful, resilient, determined fighter. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, between 3-7 p.m at the Harraseeket Inn.

