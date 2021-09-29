Sometime in the first half Sunday night, Tom Brady should add another record to his already impressive haul of them.

It couldn’t come in a more appropriate location.

With 68 yards passing in his return to New England, Brady will surpass Drew Brees’ mark of 80,358 yards that stands as the most ever in the regular season.

Brady will add that to his long list of NFL records that already includes most TD passes (591), most wins as a starting quarterback (232), most Super Bowl titles (seven) and most conference championships (10).

No quarterback in NFL history has played more or produced more in a single venue than Brady has at Gillette Stadium. Since first appearing there when it opened in 2002, Brady has made 157 starts in the regular season and playoffs there, winning 134 of them while throwing for 41,285 yards and 304 TDs.

Those marks are all records, with Brees ranking second in yardage (38,192) and TDs (301) at the Superdome, Brett Favre standing at No. 2 in starts (130) at Lambeau Field and John Elway ranking second in wins (104) at Mile High Stadium.

Those are some of the many staggering numbers when it comes to Brady’s success and longevity. His teams had a 232-70 record in his starts, making him more games over .500 than all QBs outside of Peyton Manning (186), Favre (186) and Brees (172) have total wins.

His longevity might be his most impressive trait, as he is still playing at a high level at age 44 after winning the Super Bowl in his first year in Tampa last season.

Brady’s 11 TDs passing and rushing so far this season are tied with his most ever after three games, and his 1,087 yards rank fourth-most in his career.

Barring injury, Brady should, at some point later this season, throw enough TD passes to give him more in his 40s (155 so far including playoffs) than he had in his 20s (167).

In fact, Brady’s 115 TDs in the regular season and playoffs since turning 41 are more than every other QB combined at that age.

His 336 TDs since turning 35 would rank 12th overall, ahead of Hall of Famers like Elway (327 in his career) and Joe Montana (318).

JAMES WHITE, the Patriots veteran running back. will miss the rest of the season with the hip injury he suffered last Sunday against the Saints, according to multiple reports.

White was carted off in the second quarter after getting tackled on a third-down run along New Orleans’ sideline. The 29-year-old reportedly endured a subluxation of his right hip. White had been thriving in his longtime role as a third-down back and led the team in receptions through Week 2.

The Pats are expected to replace White’s snaps through a combination of J.J. Taylor, fourth-round rookie Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden, who assumed most of White’s duties last weekend. Bolden finished with three catches and three rushes for minus-one yard. ESPN first reported White’s injury will be season-ending.

The Patriots reportedly starting laying the groundwork to fill the void left by White’s injury by bringing in a number of free-agent running backs for workouts, including Ito Smith, Ryquell Armstead, Dontrell Hilliard and Artavis Pierce.

GRONK OUT? The Patriots expect to face former tight end Rob Gronkowski during Sunday’s primetime showdown against the Bucs, but for now, he’s staying off the field.

Gronkowski was listed as a non-participant on Tampa Bay’s initial practice report Wednesday due to hurt ribs. The injury knocked him out of the Bucs’ road loss last weekend at the Rams.

WIDE RECEIVER N’Keal Harry, the former first-rounder who was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 2 after hurting his left shoulder during a preseason game, returned to practice on Wednesday.

Harry can be added to the active roster at anytime, though the Pats must first clear a roster spot.

When he returns, Harry should serve as the team’s No. 4 receiver, behind Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne. That role has been filled by Gunner Olszewski, who’s seen 32 offensive snaps through three weeks and zero targets. If Harry is not activated, the team will have two more weeks to add him to the 53-man roster, or he will be sidelined for the season.