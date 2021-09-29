AUGUSTA — The Maine Legislature Wednesday approved new boundaries for the state’s two U.S. Congressional districts, 151 state House districts and 35 state Senate districts.

The new lines reflect changes in Maine’s population based on data from the 2020 U.S. Census. The state and the U.S. constitutions require the lines be adjusted every 10 years to reflect population growth and to ensure a near equal number of residents in each district.

In a series of largely perfunctory votes, with little fanfare or debate, the House and then the Senate approved the changes with more than the two-thirds majorities required for the plans to go into effect in 2022.

Among the biggest changes in the maps is the shifting of the city of Augusta from the state’s southern, urban and compact 1st Congressional District to the more northern, rural and sprawling 2nd District.

Based on the unanimous recommendation of a bipartisan Apportionment Commission, the new voting lines shift 23,300 voters from the 1st District to the 2nd making the two districts will once again have a near-equal number of voters.

State House and Senate districts were also reshaped to reflect Maine’s 2.7 percent population growth over the last 10 years. Much of that growth was in the southern part of the state, leaving the congressional districts unbalanced with 704,211 residents in the 1st District and 658,148 in the 2nd District.

The Apportionment Commission’s process, which is usually done over several months, was compressed in 2021 because of a COVID-19-related delay in the release of the Census data. The state’s constitution requires the process be completed by June 1 but the commission did not have the data it needed to redraw the maps until mid August. A state Supreme Judicial Court ruling in July gave the commission just 45 days to finish the job once it had the data, which led to a final deadline for the Legislature to approve the plans by Wednesday.

Once Gov. Janet Mills signs the four bills for redistricting, Maine could be the second state to have completed the process behind just Oregon, which approved their new maps earlier this week. Mills is expected to sign the legislation this week when it reaches her desk.

Only a handful of lawmakers objected to the new maps, including Sen. David Miramant, D-Camden, who said the new state Senate maps would divide the island communities of Vinalhaven and North Haven, which currently vote in the same district.

In the House, Rep. Nicole Grohoski, D-Ellsworth, said she would vote against the new House lines because they also split the towns of Trenton and Ellsworth, which are currently together in House District 132, which she represents. Under the new maps, Trenton will be included with towns on the Blue Hill peninsula.

Also voting in opposition to the new House maps was Rep. Benjamin Collings, D-Portland. Collings said the newly drawn House districts for Portland cut his current district in half and he couldn’t support the new shape. The House still voted overwhelmingly to approve the new map voting 110 to 10.

Overall, the maps also shift more legislative seats toward the more populous southern part of the state making House and Senate districts more geographically compact in the south while making the districts in the less densely populated north larger. The new maps also essentially create a new state Senate district for rural southwestern Maine, a region that is typically dominated by Republicans.

The new Senate maps, which were approved on a vote of 31-0 in the Senate, also shift northwestern Maine districts eastward, expanding District 18, which includes all of Oxford County, into parts northern Franklin County, which is currently contained in District 17. Likewise, District 17 expands into parts of Somerset County.

The City of Portland will still be represented by three state Senators, although only one district will be wholly within city limits while the other two will pick up parts of the city along with parts of Westbrook and Long Island.

Unlike many states, Maine’s process is largely protected from gerrymandering, the process of drawing district lines to the advantage of one political party over another, because it requires a two-thirds vote of the Legislature. In many states, the party in majority power is allowed to redraw the lines, often leading to strange carve outs providing political leverage to one side.

In an unusual joint release, leaders of the Legislature’s Democratic majority and Republican minority all praised the votes Wednesday and commended the commission for its work.

“It is because we believe Maine people deserve better than partisan fighting and political games when it comes to making sure they have a voice in the decisions that affect their lives,” Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, said. “The odds certainly were not in our favor but once again, Maine lawmakers have proven that bipartisanship is alive and well in Augusta.” Jackson also served on the commission.

House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham, R-Oxford, said Maine stood out in the nation because of its fair and cooperative redistricting process. “Gerrymandering isn’t something we worry about in Maine,” Dillingham said.

House Speaker Ryan Fecteau, D-Biddeford, called the process one all sides could be proud of.

“Sometimes it takes a few weeks and many hours of working out our differences, but the result of the latest apportionment process shows that when all sides sit down and work together, we can arrive at a positive outcome for the people of Maine,” Senate Minority Leader Jeff Timberlake, R-Turner, said.

Had the Legislature failed to reach a two-thirds vote on the new lines, the districts would have been redrawn by the state’s Supreme Judicial Court.

The Legislature also on Wednesday overwhelmingly approved new lines for the county commission districts in all of Maine’s 16 counties.

The first time voters will participate in the newly drawn districts will be during statewide primary voting in June of 2022.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows said she appreciated the bipartisan agreement and the “smooth and swift” process, despite the data delay, which will allow her staff to now build the new districts into the state’s voting systems by January. “So that candidates and voters next year know which districts they’ll be voting and running in,” Bellows said. “We’re ready to begin our work to ensure that starting in January, candidates can start collecting signatures to get on the 2022 ballot.”

