A special legislative commission tasked with redrawing the lines for Maine’s 186 legislative districts as well as the state’s two U.S. congressional districts has finished its work and is proposing a set of compromise plans to the full Legislature, which will vote to approve the new districts Wednesday.

After negotiating over the weekend and through much of the day on Monday, the commission unanimously approved proposed changes to the boundaries of Maine’s 35 state Senate seats. Redrawing the Senate maps became a sticking point for the 15-member commission, which includes seven Republicans and seven Democrats. Every 10 years, based on the most recent U.S. Census data, the maps are redrawn to ensure the districts contain a near equal number of residents.

While the final details of the maps had yet to be released to the public, state Senators from both sides of the aisle expressed agreement that neither Republicans or Democrats got all they wanted in the redrawing of the maps.

“I’m not sitting here over the moon or anything like that,” said Senate President Troy Jackson, D-Allagash, one of the seven Democrats on the panel, “because you get some things and some you don’t.” And while the process became heated at times, much of that kept from public view in private negotiations, Jackson said the process did produce a compromise.

Sen. Rick Bennett, R-Oxford, who served as one of the Republicans on the panel said the redrawn state Senate district would create more competitive races for those seats over the next 10 years.

“One of the benefits of this map is the public is going to have choices and politicians are going to have to work hard to earn votes,” Bennett said, “and I think that’s really important. There is a lot of ground here, with this map, as funky as it looks in places, where people are going to have to earn the support of the constituents and I think that’s a great benefit.”

Some of the changes for the state Senate districts involved redrawing lines for Portland and its adjacent cities. While Portland will have the same total number of state senators – three – it will share two of those senators with the neighboring cities of Westbrook and South Portland. Other changes in the map include shifting several towns in Franklin County between two Senate districts, while also shifting towns in Aroostook County from one district to another.

Last week the panel unanimously approved changes to Maine’s two U.S. Congressional districts, with the biggest change being the shift of the city of Augusta from the 1st Congressional District to the 2nd.

Monday the panel voted 14-0, with one member absent, during a remote meeting conducted by video conferencing to approve the final portion of the plan, which will now face votes in the Legislature.

The proposals need to gain two-thirds support in both the House of Representatives and the state Senate. If the Legislature fails to approve the maps, the process will be handed off to the state’s Supreme Judicial Court. The new maps will first come into play during a statewide primary in June of 2022.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: