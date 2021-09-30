AUBURN – Iris Jayne Parlin, 72, of Norway passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021 at the Hospice House in Auburn, with her loving grandson by her bedside. A memorial visitation will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at the Chandler Funeral Home, 45 Main Street, South Paris.A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at the Hillside Cemetery in Stoneham.A complete obituary can be read at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com where online condolences may be shared with her family.

