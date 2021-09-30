LEWISTON – After fighting MS and its side effects for 24 years, Melinda Ann Marr Tibbetts went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sept. 28, 2021.

Melinda attended Governor Baxter School for the Deaf in Falmouth (1980), Maine and Mt Blue vocational classes in Farmington, Maine

Melinda lived in Maine for most of her life with a time in Grand Rapids, Mich. where she attended Vocational classes.

Melinda enjoyed caring for infants, the joy of her life was caring for her child. Melinda also loved cooking, her trips to Hawaii and Florida, being with family, activities at Spindleworks in Brunswick, attending Camp Sign-A-Watha, along with activities at her Church Maine Street Baptist Church in Brunswick.

She also loved playing bingo, eating Lobster and ice cream and the show ‘Cops’!

She is survived by her son Kamryn Elliot Stovers Marr and grandson Jeremiah Ash Marr of Bath; her brother Milton R Marr Jr and wife Susan R Herman Marr and nephews Michael A Marr and Nathan RB Marr of Farmington; sister Maurita E Marr of Harpswell.

She was predeceased by her parents Sylvia Ann Dingley Marr and Milton Robert Marr Sr of Wilton; her son Blaine Allen Tibbetts Jr.; her brother Mortimer Gene Marr

A huge thank you for the loving care given to her by several group homes over the years, including her most recent stay with her housemates and staff at 24 Old Lisbon Rd (Spurwink) Lewiston.

Condolences and fond memories may be shared at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com

A Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Sunday Oct. 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. A Livestream of the service will be available at https://my.gather.app/remember/melinda-tibbetts Interment will take place at Lakeview Cemetery in Wilton at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home & Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to be made in Melinda’s honor to Spindleworks in Brunswick as it was one of her favorite places to attend and

gave her much joy

