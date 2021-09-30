Mary Susan Gunter, affectionately known as “SuSu” and “the Principessa,” passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, surrounded by members of the family who adored her. She savored her role as wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, but was also celebrated for her “joie de vivre” and innumerable talents.

During her 88 active years living in Massachusetts, Louisiana, New Hampshire, Maine and Tortola in the British Virgin Islands, Susan received recognition as an artist, creative innovator, incomparable chef, athlete, avid gardener, entrepreneur, travel enthusiast, trendsetter and decorator.

Susan was born July 7, 1933, in Scituate, Massachusetts. After attending local schools, she matriculated at the University of Massachusetts Amherst where she met her future husband, Robert Gunter. Shortly after his graduation in 1953, they were married and moved to Alexandria, Louisiana, when, for the next two years, Bob served active duty with the United States Air Force. Their two sons, Mark and Gregory, were born in Louisiana.

In 1955, the family moved to Athol, Massachusetts, where Bob went into business with his father. After the newlyweds built their first house and welcomed new daughter, Lisa, Susan’s passion for decorating and cooking took hold. Her husband Bob recalls that she was becoming “an amazing chef.” The family, along with a group of friends, also enjoyed ski vacations at their winter home near Mount Sunapee.

Susan soon felt “the call of the sea,” and was attracted to the tangy air and family atmosphere of Kennebunk Beach. In the late-1960s, they purchased the Cove House as a summer retreat and business investment. Located steps from Mother’s Beach, Susan and Bob ran a general store in the century-old building and later developed the upper floors of the Cove House into apartments which Susan rented. Later, these units were converted to some of the earliest condominiums in the area.

Within several years, the family relocated full-time to Maine where Susan designed and decorated several other homes at Kennebunk Beach, including one overlooking Strawberry Island and another on Governor’s Way. But a vacation on the island of Tortola in the British Virgin Islands opened a new chapter in their lives.

Opting to escape Maine winters (and because “Susan cherished Tortola,” her husband stated), the family purchased the Villa Santa Ana in 1981 where Susan put the finishing touches on the kitchen, guest house and swimming pool area. They wintered there for the next 30 years.

A visit by their son Gregory in 1985 led to the creation of a family business. Tapping their zest for food and creative cuisine, the threesome developed a plan for Sunny Caribbee Spice Company, with Greg serving as general manager, Bob heading up sales as business manager, and Susan assuming the role of designer, product developer and artist. Within a few years Sunny Caribbee had become one of the most successful businesses in the Caribbean; it also hosted a successful website and employed a staff of 30. Susan even wrote a cookbook, “Sunshine Style,” which sold more than 10,000 copies.

When several hurricanes gravely damaged Tortola, Susan and Bob decided to return to Kennebunk Beach year-round. This provided precious time with her grandchildren while also letting her pursue painting, cooking, entertaining and decorating.

“She was a true Renaissance woman,” her husband states.

But eventually they realized it was time to “scale down and sit back” and find a proper place to fully retire with support and services. Two years ago they relocated to Seal Rock/Atlantic Heights, close to the sea in Saco where she enjoyed walking her dog Maddie. Susan agreed with her husband that “their cottage at Atlantic Heights was the perfect choice.”

In addition to her husband of 68 years, Susan is survived by her son Mark and his wife Carol, daughter Lisa and her husband Tim Foster, and her six grandchildren: Andrew, Caitlin and her husband Josh Mansir, Sarah and her husband Tom Spang, Wylie, Alexandra and Jocelyn. Susan was also the proud great-grandmother of Summer, Finley and Miles. Her son Gregory, affectionately called “Spice Man,” died in 2018.

A celebration of Susan Gunter’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on May 6, 2022, at Trinity Chapel, Kennebunk Beach. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to Habitat for Humanity/York County, PO Box 267, Kennebunk, ME 04042.

Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer St., Kennebunk, ME 04043.

