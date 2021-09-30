Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues.  10/5  6:30 p.m.  School Board District Planning Team

Tues.  10/5  7 p.m.  Planning Board Workshop

Wed.  10/6  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop

Thur.  10/7  7 p.m.  Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri.  10/1  8 a.m.  Long Range Planning Committee

Mon.  10/4  5:30 p.m.  Appointments Committee

Tues.  10/5  6 p.m.  Historical Preservation Committee  Town Hall

Wed.  10/6  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon.  10/4  5 p.m.  Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon.  10/4  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission  City Hall/Zoom

Wed.  10/6  7:30 a.m.  Arts and Historic Preservation Committee  496 Ocean St.

Thur.  10/7  6 p.m.  Library Advisory Board  Main Library

                                                                          All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

