Cape Elizabeth
Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.
Tues. 10/5 6:30 p.m. School Board District Planning Team
Tues. 10/5 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop
Wed. 10/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop
Thur. 10/7 7 p.m. Recycling Committee
Scarborough
Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Fri. 10/1 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee
Mon. 10/4 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee
Tues. 10/5 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee Town Hall
Wed. 10/6 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom
South Portland
Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.
Mon. 10/4 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee
Mon. 10/4 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission City Hall/Zoom
Wed. 10/6 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee 496 Ocean St.
Thur. 10/7 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board Main Library
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
