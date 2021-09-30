Cape Elizabeth

Information on remote access and calendar of televised meetings at capeelizabeth.com.

Tues. 10/5 6:30 p.m. School Board District Planning Team

Tues. 10/5 7 p.m. Planning Board Workshop

Wed. 10/6 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop

Thur. 10/7 7 p.m. Recycling Committee

Scarborough

Check scarboroughmaine.org for information on remote access. Videos streams at sctv.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Fri. 10/1 8 a.m. Long Range Planning Committee

Mon. 10/4 5:30 p.m. Appointments Committee

Tues. 10/5 6 p.m. Historical Preservation Committee Town Hall

Wed. 10/6 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall/Zoom

South Portland

Information on remote access, videos and links to livestreams at southportland.org.

Mon. 10/4 5 p.m. Landcare Management Advisory Committee

Mon. 10/4 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission City Hall/Zoom

Wed. 10/6 7:30 a.m. Arts and Historic Preservation Committee 496 Ocean St.

Thur. 10/7 6 p.m. Library Advisory Board Main Library

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: