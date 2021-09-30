Mary P. Muise 1932 – 2021 BRUNSWICK – Mary P. Muise of Brunswick, passed away on Friday Sept. 24, 2021 at Mid Coast Hospital. She was born August 16, 1932, daughter of Herman and Marion Muise. She was one of the last children to be born on Swan Island near Richmond, Maine. She left Maine at 21 to move to Connecticut and there she worked for 30 years at Connecticut Mutual as a manager in the medical records Dept. However, her heart always remained in Maine. She was blessed to return to Maine in 1985 and enjoyed every year thereafter spending much joy and happiness with her family and old friends and making lasting new friendships after obtaining employment at the Hannaford in Brunswick where she worked for another 10 years. Her true passion was her grandchildren and she was not shy about telling everyone how proud she was of them. She left a lasting impression on everyone she met as she had a zest for life and was a great listener. A loving, caring and giving person, she always inspired a person to be their best, always seeing the good in everyone. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Jennings of North Yarmouth and two grandchildren Alex J. and Hannah Mary Jennings both of North Yarmouth. She is also survived by her sister Margaret Temple of Bowdoinham, nephew Scott MacDonald and his wife Sheryl of Newcastle, nieces Ellen Ward of Portland, Debbie Gross and Kathleen Skelton both of Lisbon Falls; along with several great nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Theresa MacDonald in 2003 No words can express how greatly she will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held at Stetson’s Funeral Home on Friday Oct. 1, 2021 from 6 – 7 p.m. A Celebration of Life will also be at Stetson’s Funeral home on Saturday Oct. 2, 2021 at 10 a.m. with a burial at Bayview Cemetery in Bowdoinham immediately to follow for all of those who would like to attend. Condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com Arrangements are under the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care 12 Federal St. Brunswick, 725-4341.

