STUART, Fla. – Richard Conley died on Sept. 6, 2021 in Stuart , Fla. at age 95. He was born in Portland , Maine on Feb. 20, 1926, and lived most of his life in that area until moving to Port St. Lucie, Fla. in 2009.He joined the Navy at age 17 and fought in the European Campaign during World War ll. He was subsequently employed by the Maine Central Railroad and worked there for 38 years in Portland, retiring at age 60.He never married and leaves behind his only sibling, Barbara, married to Albert Caron formerly from Westbrook, Maine, who both now reside in Port St. Lucie. He also has two nieces and a nephew, Saundra Colvin of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., Cynthia Hedberg of Carrollton, Va., and James Caron of Lakewood Ranch, Fla..Richard was a kind and gentle man, liked by everyone. He was a great swimmer, an avid reader and he loved and collected old movies.

