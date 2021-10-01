Residents asked to weigh in on new RSU 14 middle school

Regional School Unit 14 will hold a public hearing about the new middle school project in Windham that has been approved under the state of Maine school construction program.

In a recent meeting between RSU 14 Superintendent Christopher Howell and state officials to wrap up initial planning, the state asked if Raymond would like to be included in the new project. The state is asking for an answer in 2021, so process is underway to get feedback from Raymond residents and for RSU 14 School Board members to vote in answer to the state’s question.

Two forums are now planned at Jordan Small School at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, and Tuesday, Oct. 5. Raymond citizens are encouraged to attend and share their thoughts on this offer from the State of Maine. The School Committee will make no recommendations at this time and looks forward to hearing what Raymond residents would like to do. Howell will attend both meetings to share any details and answer questions about this project. Your three school board members will also be in attendance to listen and give information. You may also contact your representatives at the following emails: Kate Leveille, [email protected]; MikeMcClellan, [email protected]; and Char Jewell, [email protected].

Scouting ahead

With the new school year upon us, Scouts are meeting again in Raymond. As part of a recent weekly meeting, Scouts from Troops 800 and 852 paddled the Tenney River between Crescent Lake and Panther Pond. The Scouts meet weekly on Tuesdays from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Raymond Village Community Church and typically go on at least one overnight expedition each month throughout the school year. Scouts is open to all boys and girls 11-18 years old. For more information, email Scoutmasters Mike Nadeau ([email protected]) or Jeff Messer ([email protected]).

Representative recognized

Congratulations to Maine’s Council on Aging 2021 Legislator of the Year, Raymond’s very own representative, Jessica Fay. It was written that “Fay was being recognized for her unyielding commitment to and tireless advocacy on behalf of older Mainers, and for her successful efforts to bolster Maine’s essential support workforce.” Congratulations Jess, we are proud of you and we thank you for your work and for representing our community so well.

Bibliophile bookshop news

Raymond’s newest bookstop, Bibliophile, will be holding storytime on Tuesdays and children’s events on alternating Saturdays. The kiddos can still enjoy storytime at Raymond Village Library at 10:30 a.m. Mondays and Wednesdays.

On Saturday, Oct. 2, there will be a story time and art project with local teacher Mr. Hadley at 10 a.m., and from 6-9 p.m. there will be a Harry Potter Literary Dinner event. On Oct. 23, the Bibliophile book club will start “Read Between the Spine” at 10:30 a.m. See Bibliophile’s Facebook page bibliophilebookshopmaine for exciting events happening through the month of October, including author talks and live music.

Hawthorne House yard sale

The Hawthorne House is having a yard sale Saturday, Oct, 2 at 40 Hawthorne Road in Raymond from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The sale will be held indoors, so masks are suggested. Included with miscellaneous household items and pottery will be a table of used books. All proceeds will support the Hawthorne House and its upkeep.

Alissa Messer can be contacted at [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: