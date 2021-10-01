Wearing flannel in the fall is a Maine tradition. Besides, it is soft, warm and cuddly just when you need it. Maine Beer Company supports this custom by encouraging patrons to wear their best flannel to the tasting room Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 2 and 3. From noon-5 p.m. each day, flannel shirts from L.L.Bean, Patagonia and Toad & Co. will be raffled off. Proceeds will benefit Wolfe’s Neck Center. While you are having fun trying to win a shirt, enjoy Fall Coffee Stout and other craft brews. Dinner will be released Friday, Oct. 1, in both bottles and on draft as well. And try some succulent fresh oysters from Maine Oyster Company, which will be on sale on the patio from noon-2 p.m. Saturday.

More releases from MBC include Another One IPA on Oct. 19, Second Dinner on Oct. 25 and Zoe on Oct. 26. All will be released in bottles and on draft.

Food News

The School House 1913 in Harpswell has a new fall menu featuring Wagu Beef Sliders, Braised Lamb Shank, Moulard Duck Leg Confit and Pumpkin Tiramisu, among many other tempting items. It was also announced that the last brunch will be served Sunday, Oct. 3, (at least for a while) because of adjustments to staffing schedules.

The restaurant is partnering with Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program to offer the 7th Annual Harvest Dinner Fundraiser. This year the take-away dinner will be Oct. 8 and 15. Tickets are $50 for a two-course dinner; an optional dessert is $7.50. Details at bit.ly/39MTlDy.

Norumbega Cidery in New Gloucester is hosting two workshops on cider-making from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 and 24. Tickets are $75 and include grinding, pressing and sampling cider from a variety of apples. norumbegacidery.com/home. 380 Woodman Road, 370-2027.

Oktoberfest is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Mast Landing Brewing in Freeport. European-style beers and a German-inspired menu from Nighthawk’s Kitchen are on offer. That day will also see the release of their festbier, Feierabend, a crisp, refreshing German-style celebration beer. Freeport Crossing, 200 Lower Main St.

The deadline has been extended from Oct. 1 to Oct. 15 to submit family recipes and the stories behind them to the Maine Community Cookbook. This is volume 2 of the Maine Bicentennial Community Cookbook published last year. The editors are looking for a few more examples of Maine’s culinary history. Here is a great chance to share some of your family’s favorites. Maine200cookbook.com to submit.

Operation Brew & ‘Que 2 is 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Stars & Stripes Brewing Company in Freeport. Tickets are $15; veterans are $10. Included is admission to the event and a souvenir pint glass. Pinky D’s Poutine Truck will be on site and all of Stars & Stripes signature beers will be available for purchase. Live music, too. Tickets in advance at eventbrite.com. 8 Varney Road.

