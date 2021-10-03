BOOTHBAY – Lee Frances Doggett, 72, of Boothbay, died on Sept. 9, 2021, after a long illness. Lee was born in Portland, on Sept. 11, 1948, the eldest daughter of Doris (Couch) and Towers Doggett. She graduated from Westbrook High School in 1966 and Colby College in 1970.

Lee dedicated most of her working life to the study and protection of the coast of Maine. Her legacy of research with Bigelow Laboratory, Maine Department of Environmental Protection, Maine Department of Marine Resources and the Environmental Protection Agency continues to influence the direction of science and policy in Maine waters.

Her family will host a memorial gathering in her honor at Portland Headlight on Oct. 12 at 11 a.m.

