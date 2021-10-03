JACKSONVILLE, N.C. – It is with heavy hearts that we share that Dick has passed away after a short illness on Sept. 3, 2021. He died peacefully holding the hand of his beloved wife Jean in North Carolina.

Dick was born on Feb. 1, 1945 in Portland, Maine. A champion swimmer for Portland High School opened the door for an athletic scholarship at Ohio’s Kent State. While there, Dick discovered a love for teaching, and upon graduation, he followed his passion for swimming and teaching, first to Davie Junior High in Kent, and then onto Ohio’s Cuyahoga Falls High School.

In 1971, one week before his 26th birthday, Dick received induction orders to report for two years active duty with the United States Army, but ultimately made the decision to enlist in the Marines for a longer tour of duty to delay his induction until a later date.

Dick went on to make an outstanding career for himself as a CH-46 pilot, and in the process the Marine Corps discovered his passion and skills for not only teaching, but for leadership as well. Dick served as a Marine Corps officer for 20 years.

Upon retiring from the Marine Corps, Dick resumed his teaching career he put on hold to serve our nation and to help keep us free and secure. He spent another 15 years teaching psychology, physical education, driver’s education as well as health and history classes, first at Southwest High School, then Bell Fork Elementary and then to Southwest Elementary in North Carolina. As with the Marine Corps, Dick earned the respect and honor of his supervisors, his teaching colleagues, and most importantly his students whose lives he touched and shaped.

Dick is survived by his loving wife, Jean; sister Jeannette Dyer, sister-in-law, Nancy Gallagher; nieces Carrie Porcelli, Christine Robertson, Kelly Pemberton, nephews Sean Gallagher and Richard Dyer; stepsons Terry Slater and Jamie Parker; several grandchildren; and his beloved fur babies Abby, Thomas and Sasha.

Dick was predeceased by his parents Joseph and Frances Gallagher; brother, Frank Gallagher, brother-in-law, Merle Dyer; and grandson, Maddox Parker.

Dick has left his family and friends with memories that they will carry in their hearts forever. We will all miss his visits to Maine and his entertaining conversations with regards to family stories and current events.

A celebration of his life was held at Johnson’s Funeral Home on Sept. 10, in North Carolina. Interment burial followed at Coastal Caroline State Veteran’s Cemetery.

