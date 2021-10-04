Service Above Self

Annual tea celebrates Maine deaf culture

The Commission for the Deaf, Hard of Hearing and Late Deafened held its 30th Annual Deaf Culture Award Ceremony and Tea virtually Sept. 16, when awards were presented to those who have contributed to deaf culture in Maine: Citizenship Youth Award, Marlaco Bethune; Special Recognition Award, Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D., director, Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention; Advocate for the Needs of the Deaf Community Award, Ginny Hewes; Outstanding Citizenship Award, Melinda Stamp; Special Commendation Award, Maine Hands & Voices, Craig Hamilton Taylor; Special Recognition Award, Dr. Toni H. Rees; Clifton F. Rodgers; Lifetime Achievement Award, Melinda Smith Meyers.

“The deaf community has its own language, culture, history and traditions which have shaped our state for generations. The many contributions of deaf people to the state of Maine should be celebrated,” said Gov. Janet Mills, who proclaimed the week of Sept. 19-25 as Deaf Culture Week.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Hope Acts is pleased to announce the addition of Innocent Ilunga to its board of directors.

Ilunga, of Portland, serves as a teller at Infinity Credit Union. Originally from the Democratic Republic of Congo, Ilunga lived at Hope House and participated in the Hope House English Language Program as a student and later as a volunteer assistant.

Founded in 2012, Hope Acts provides housing, English classes and other resources to support immigrants as they transition to life in Greater Portland.

Natural Resources Council of Maine introduced two new staff members: Jack Shapiro, of Brunswick, is the Climate & Clean Energy director; and Rebecca Schultz, who lives in Phippsburg, is the senior advocate for Climate & Clean Energy.

Knickerbocker Group, the award-winning design, construction, and property management firm based in Boothbay and Portland, is delighted to announce that Danielle Betts, after 14 years with the company, has been promoted to president.

Kristina M.J. Powell has been named the new executive director of the Telling Room. She is a graduate of Bowdoin College and has family ties in Maine.

The Telling Room empowers youth through writing and sharing their voices with the world.

The Governor’s Energy Office announced that William Harwood of Yarmouth, one of Maine’s most experienced energy and utility attorneys, has been appointed as senior advisor for Regulatory Affairs.

In this new role, he will support the office’s work with state and federal energy and utility regulatory agencies, such as the Maine Public Utilities Commission and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Bishop Robert Deeley has announced that Monsignor René Mathieu has been appointed temporary administrator of All Saints Parish (St. Charles Borromeo Church, Brunswick; St. John the Baptist Church, Brunswick; St. Mary Church, Bath; Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Boothbay Harbor; St. Ambrose Church, Richmond; St. Patrick Church, Newcastle; St. Katharine Drexel Church, Harpswell).

Portland-based law firm Verrill has announced new leadership changes, including the elevation of Chrissie Eastin to director of Human Resources and Robert Wright to director of Office Operations.

