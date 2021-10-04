SACO — Conner Moore passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in the company of his loved ones.

Friends and family are invited to attended visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral, 365 Main St., Saco.

Visitation will also be held Saturday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Laurel Hill Cemetery Rotunda, Beach Street, Saco.

A 2 p.m. memorial service will be immediately at the Rotunda. Father David Dalzell of Trinity Episcopal Church will officiate.

Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home 365 Main St., Saco, are entrusted with his services.

The family ask that people wear masks.

