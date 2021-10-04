Making It Work is a live interactive series that brings together executives and entrepreneurs offering insight and advice to Maine’s business community.

Connecting professionally – are there any rules at all?

First there was a pandemic, then a respite and now another surge. Connecting with each other is complicated. But there is advice for managers considering in-person or hybrid events and tips for people to maximize networking virtually. In fact, there are even some upsides.

Join moderator Carol Coultas and panelists Stefa Normantas, co-owner of Green Tree Event Consultants, and Jodi Flynn, executive coach with Women Taking the Lead and president of the board for the Maine Women’s Conference, as they share advice on making the most of who you know in the age of Covid.

