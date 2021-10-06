According to the ads, Question 1 is about many things: the future of a $1 billion powerline project through western Maine, public sentiment about Central Maine Power, whether the Legislature should vote on major projects running through public lands, and whether that power should be retroactive. Join us for a virtual journalists’ roundtable discussion about the referendum that cuts through the myths, answers your questions, and gets to the truth. Sun Journal Executive Editor Judy Meyer moderates.

On the panel:

Craig Anderson, Business Editor, Portland Press Herald

Andrew Rice, Staff writer, Sun Journal

Tux Turkel, Staff writer, Portland Press Herald

Tux Turkel is a long-time staff writer for the Portland Press Herald and Maine Sunday Telegram who covers energy and utility issues.

Moderator: Judy Meyer

Judith Meyer is executive editor of the Sun Journal, Kennebec Journal, the Morning Sentinel and seven weekly newspapers owned by the Sun Media Group. She serves as vice president of the Maine Freedom of Information Coalition and is a member of the Right to Know Advisory Committee to the Legislature. A journalist since 1990 and former editorial page editor for the Sun Journal, she was named Maine’s Journalist of the Year in 2003. She serves on the New England Newspaper & Press Association Board of Directors and the board of the New England First Amendment Coalition, and was the 2018 recipient of the Judith Vance Weld Brown Spirit of Journalism Award in New England.

A fellow of the National Press Foundation and the Knight Center for Specialized Journalism, she attended George Washington University, lives in Auburn with her husband, Phil, and is an active member of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine.

