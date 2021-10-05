Art

Oct. 9

Photographer Lynn Harrison book signing for “At Peace with Nature,” 2-4 p.m., Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton Call 207-647-2787 or visit gallery302.com for more information.

Oct. 14

“Call/Response,” opening reception 5-7 p.m. for Hannah Barnes and Susan Klein, USM Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. Gallery talk by the artists at 5:30 p.m. On view through Dec. 8.

Through Nov. 8

“The Sky is Not Blue,” acrylic landscape painting course by Mary Brooking. Limited to six students per class. 90 Bridge St., Westbrook. Visit marybrooking.com/Classes.html for details.

Ongoing

Third Thursday Artmart, 7 p.m. via Facebook live, hosted by Gallery 302, showcasing visual and 3D artwork. Visit the gallery’s Facebook page for details.

Film

Ongoing

Bridgton Twin Drive-In Theater, 383 Portland Road, showtimes on Facebook.

Pride’s Corner Drive-In, 651 Bridgton Road (Route 302), Westbrook, showtimes on Facebook.

Museums

Ongoing

1789 Marrett House, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. first and third Saturdays through Oct. 16, 40 Ossipee Trail East, Standish. $7-$15, historicnewengland.org.

Rufus Porter Museum of Art and Ingenuity, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, Oct. 9, 121 Main St., Bridgton, masks required, 647-2828.

Music

Oct. 9

Old Fashioned Outdoor Band Concert, 1 p.m., USM School of Music, Corthell Hall steps. Free.

Oct. 15 & 17

Laura Kargul in Concert: “The Classical Embrace of Other Lands, Other Cultures,” 8 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Sunday. USM School of Music, Corthell Hall, $10/$15. bit.ly/2Y3EN0e.

Ongoing

Grand Central Wine Bar, 7 Railroad Ave., Gorham, live music 5-11 p.m., Friday and Saturday. grandcentralwinebar.com.

Saccarappa Summer Concert Series at Conant Homestead, 89 Conant St., Westbrook, 7 p.m. Fridays through Oct. 20. Suggested donation $10, with all proceeds going to the musicians.

Thursday and Friday Night Music Series, 7-9:30 p.m. Thursdays and 8:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays, The Frog and Turtle, 3 Bridge St., Westbrook.

Theater

Through Oct. 10

“The Legend of Sleepy Hollow,” 7 p.m. Oct 7-9 and 2 p.m. Oct. 9-10 at Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. $18-$20. Visit schoolhousearts.org for ticket link and details.

Oct. 15 & 17

“The Marvelous Meep Island Adventure,” presented by USM Department of Theatre. Local show times: 4 p.m. Oct. 15 outside at Westbrook Housing Authority, 9 Dottie’s Way; and 2 p.m. Oct. 17 outside on the USM Gorham campus. Free, donations welcome.

Oct. 15-24

“The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15, 16, 22 and 23; 2 p.m. Oct. 17 and 24. Not recommended for young audiences. $12-$15 plus fees. Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Visit windhamtheater.org for ticket link and details.

Oct. 22-30

The Originals present “Mrs. Mannerly, a Comedy by Jeff Hatcher,” 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-24 and 28-30 at Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton. $15, Oct. 28 is pay-what-you-like. Visit sacorivertheatre.org/events for ticket link and details.

