American Red Cross Blood Drives this week:
TUESDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Kennebec Valley YMCA, 31 Union St., Augusta
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Morong Brunswick, 314 Bath Road, Brunswick
Noon to 5 p.m., Kennebunk Masons, 159 Alfred Road, Kennebunk
WEDNESDAY
10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., American Legion Post 112, 169 King St., Oxford
Noon to 5 p.m., Masonic Hall, 166 Harrison Road, Route 117., Bridgton
1 to 6 p.m., Kennebunk High School, 89 Fletcher St., Kennebunk
1 to 6 p.m., Saint Bartholomews Episcopal Church, 396 Gilman Road, Yarmouth
THURSDAY
1 to 6 p.m., Saint Francis Church, 130 Route 133, Winthrop
FRIDAY
9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Waterville Elks, 76 Industrial St., Waterville
Noon to 5 p.m., Quirk Ford of Augusta, 7 Water St., Hallowell
1 to 6 p.m., Quirk Chevrolet Portland, 1000 Brighton Ave., Portland
SATURDAY
10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Community Hall, 837 Cundys Harbor Road, Harpswell
MONDAY
9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Dr., South Portland
1 to 6 p.m., Biddeford Eagles, 57 Birch St., Biddeford
1 to 6 p.m., Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., Westbrook
To donate blood, individuals must bring a blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification at check-in. For more details, visit redcross.org/give-blood.html
