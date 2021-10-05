Malone Commercial Brokers is pleased to offer for sale or lease Class A office space at 482 Payne Rd., Scarborough. From sale/lease options per floor to a full building sale, this highly visible space presents many options, including prominent building signage. Photovoltaic rooftop solar panels add valuable electric efficiency.

Its corner location is at a convenient nexus of commerce on the South Portland/Scarborough town lines. Interstates 95 and 295 are main access points to this active area. Within a 1-mile radius, find the Maine Mall, Target, Bed, Bath and Beyond, Walmart, groceries and many other stores. The Portland International Jetport is a 10-minute drive away.

The ground floor lobby at 482 Payne Rd. Courtesy Malone Commercial Brokers.

The ground floor office/retail is 9,107± SF, while the other three are each 10,000± SF for a total 38,784+/- SF of available space. There are two bathrooms on each floor, along with a lobby where the building elevator opens. The parking lot has 157± common spaces, which are easily accessible by two egress points on Payne and Cummings Roads.

LEASE PRICE: $14.75/SF NNN

SALE PRICES: Ground floor – $2,049,075, Second floor – $2.25 million, Third floor – $2.25 million, Fourth floor – $2.25 million, Whole building – $7.55 million

482 Payne Rd. is listed by Joe Malone, CCIM, SIOR and Jennifer Small, Broker, of Malone Commercial Brokers in Portland. Please contact Joe at 207-773-2554; [email protected] or Jennifer at 207-772-6871; [email protected].

Visit malonecb.com to learn more about Maine commercial properties for sale or lease.

