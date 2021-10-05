BUXTON

Maine Maple Fall Fest this weekend

The Maine Maple Producers Association will sponsor “Maine Maple Fall Fest” this Saturday and Sunday at producer venues across the state.

This event will be hosted with the Maine Fall Foliage as the backdrop, with producers adjusting events to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols. Some producers will host tours with explanations of maple syrup production from managing the woods, to tapping the trees and boiling sap, while others will offer curbside pickup and delivery options. Last year saw many producers adding direct to consumer web sales that are continuing today with contactless pick up and shipping options.

Participating sugar houses can be located at mainemapleproducers.com.

CARRABASSETT VALLEY

Library hosts used book sale

The Carrabassett Valley Public Library will host its annual Used Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday at the library inside at 3209 Carrabassett Dr., No. 3. The Sugarloaf base lodge will not be included this year.

Sponsored by the CV Public Library and Sugarloaf Area Christian Ministry, proceeds from the event will be shared among local food pantries and the library.

Book sorters are needed. Please stop in at the library during open hours this week to volunteer and get first dibs on book titles.

For more details, call 237-3535.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: