Please join me in voting for John Kelleher this November for Scarborough school board.
I met John this year when he started his bid for the school board. I have found John to be extremely approachable and willing to consider various points of view.
John also has deep roots in Scarborough. Having lived here his whole life, he is both well known and has a great understanding of the needs of the community.
John also has two kids in the school system and will keep the health and welfare of children in the forefront of his mind. I’ll be getting an absentee ballot and voting for John Kelleher!
Kelleher for Scarborough school board!
Jillian Trapini-Huff
Scarborough
