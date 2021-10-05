Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur. 10/7 3:30 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team

Mon. 10/11 6:30 p.m. Planning Board

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon. 10/11 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall

Wed. 10/13 4 p.m. Town Council Communications Subcommittee

Thur. 10/14 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur. 10/7 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Tues. 10/12 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee

Tues. 10/12 7:30 p.m. School Board Special Meeting Falmouth Elementary School

Wed. 10/13 3 p.m. Finance Committee

Wed. 10/13 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting

Thur. 10/14 10 a.m. Shellfish Conservation Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon. 10/11 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission

Tues. 10/12 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee

Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission

Wed. 10/13 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission

Thur. 10/14 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission

Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues. 10/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. Select Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur. 10/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin

Fri. 10/8 8 a.m. Economic Development – Wyman Station Workgroup Community Room

Tues. 10/12 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office

Wed. 10/13 7 p.m. Efficiency and Energy Sustainability Community Room

Wed. 10/13 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin

Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin

Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: