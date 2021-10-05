Chebeague Island

Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.

Thur.  10/7  3:30 p.m.  Community Advisory Response Team

Mon.  10/11  6:30 p.m.  Planning Board

Cumberland

Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.

Mon.  10/11  7 p.m.  Town Council  Town Hall

Wed.  10/13  4 p.m.  Town Council Communications Subcommittee

Thur.  10/14  6 p.m.  Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee

Durham

Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.

Tues.  10/12  6:30 p.m.  Select Board  Town Office

Falmouth

Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.

Thur.  10/7  5:30 p.m.  Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee

Tues.  10/12  4 p.m.  Community Wellness Committee

Tues.  10/12  7:30 p.m.  School Board Special Meeting  Falmouth Elementary School

Wed.  10/13  3 p.m.  Finance Committee

Wed.  10/13  7 p.m.  Town Council Special Meeting

Thur.  10/14  10 a.m.  Shellfish Conservation Committee

Freeport

Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.

Mon.  10/11  6 p.m.  Winslow Park Commission

Tues.  10/12  7:30 a.m.  Complete Streets Committee

Tues.  10/12  6:30 p.m.  Conservation Commission

Wed.  10/13  6 p.m.  Coastal Waters Commission

Thur.  10/14  6 p.m.  Shellfish Commission

Thur.  10/14  7 p.m.  Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee

North Yarmouth

Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.

Tues.  10/12  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Wescustogo

Pownal

Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.

Tues.  10/12  6:30 p.m.  Select Board

Yarmouth

See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.

Thur.  10/7  7 p.m.  Town Council Workshop  Log Cabin

Fri.  10/8  8 a.m.  Economic Development – Wyman Station Workgroup  Community Room

Tues.  10/12  8:30 a.m.  School Finance Committee  Superintendent’s Office

Wed.  10/13  7 p.m.  Efficiency and Energy Sustainability  Community Room

Wed.  10/13  7 p.m.  Planning Board  Log Cabin

Thur.  10/14  7 p.m.  School Committee  Log Cabin

Thur.  10/14  7 p.m.  Operations Committee  Community Room

All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.

