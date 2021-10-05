Chebeague Island
Visit townofchebeagueisland.org for information on Zoom access.
Thur. 10/7 3:30 p.m. Community Advisory Response Team
Mon. 10/11 6:30 p.m. Planning Board
Cumberland
Check cumberlandmaine.com for access to Zoom.
Mon. 10/11 7 p.m. Town Council Town Hall
Wed. 10/13 4 p.m. Town Council Communications Subcommittee
Thur. 10/14 6 p.m. Lands and Conservation Commission Trails Subcommittee
Durham
Visit durhamme.com for Zoom information. Videos of municipal meetings can be viewed/streamed at townhallstreams.com/towns/durham_me.
Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. Select Board Town Office
Falmouth
Town Council meetings are on Falmouth Community TV Channel 1301 or the online stream. See falmouthme.org for Zoom information.
Thur. 10/7 5:30 p.m. Recycling and Energy Advisory Committee
Tues. 10/12 4 p.m. Community Wellness Committee
Tues. 10/12 7:30 p.m. School Board Special Meeting Falmouth Elementary School
Wed. 10/13 3 p.m. Finance Committee
Wed. 10/13 7 p.m. Town Council Special Meeting
Thur. 10/14 10 a.m. Shellfish Conservation Committee
Freeport
Visit freeportmaine.com for Zoom information.
Mon. 10/11 6 p.m. Winslow Park Commission
Tues. 10/12 7:30 a.m. Complete Streets Committee
Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. Conservation Commission
Wed. 10/13 6 p.m. Coastal Waters Commission
Thur. 10/14 6 p.m. Shellfish Commission
Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. Social and Racial Equity Assessment Committee
North Yarmouth
Check northyarmouth.org for details about remote access.
Tues. 10/12 7 p.m. Planning Board Wescustogo
Pownal
Check pownalmaine.org for Zoom information.
Tues. 10/12 6:30 p.m. Select Board
Yarmouth
See yarmouth.me.us for meeting information; view/stream at ymtv3.viebit.com/?folder=ALL.
Thur. 10/7 7 p.m. Town Council Workshop Log Cabin
Fri. 10/8 8 a.m. Economic Development – Wyman Station Workgroup Community Room
Tues. 10/12 8:30 a.m. School Finance Committee Superintendent’s Office
Wed. 10/13 7 p.m. Efficiency and Energy Sustainability Community Room
Wed. 10/13 7 p.m. Planning Board Log Cabin
Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. School Committee Log Cabin
Thur. 10/14 7 p.m. Operations Committee Community Room
All meetings are remote unless otherwise noted.
