FALMOUTH – Barbara Jean Baker,77, longtime resident of Portland, died Oct. 3 at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth. Barbara was born Jan. 10, 1944 in Gardiner, the daughter of the late O. James and Rena (Hagerman) Baker.

Barbara attended primary school in Gardiner, Maine and elementary school in Dover, N.H. She graduated from Falmouth High School in 1962. She went on to Westbrook Junior College graduating with a Associate Degree in 1964. She worked as a dental hygienist in Portland for many years. Barbara also ran an antique business with her late longtime friend Merlene Paige.

Barbara is survived by her sister Jane Bresnahan and brother-in-law Joseph Bresnahan of Wolfeboro, N.H. and Lauderdale By The Sea, Fla. and sister Kathleen Wolfson and brother-in-law Daniel Wolfson of New Gloucester, Maine. She also leaves her nieces Karen Bresnahan of San Ramon, Calif., Kimberly Dikeman of Pepperell, Mass. and nephew Joseph Bresnahan, Jr. of Atkinson, N.H., and a niece Laura Wolfson of Auburn.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 16 at 11 a.m. at. St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Gardiner, Maine.

Arrangements are by Staples Funeral Home, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, where condolences, memories and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the funeral home website famlyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Gifts in her memory

can be made to:

Alzheimer’s Association

383 US Route One #2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

