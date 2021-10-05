WESTBROOK – Donna Marie Ledoux, 68, of Westbrook passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sept. 29, 2021.

Donna, loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend, was brought into this world on June 19, 1953, to the late Victor and Mary Ledoux, also from Westbrook. After graduating from Westbrook High School in 1972, Donna dedicated her life to starting a family and a career.

Donna will be remembered for her volunteer efforts with the United Way and had a special love for gardening. There was no bigger fan of Christmas than Donna who was a notoriously amazing gift giver.

Her favorite place to spend time was Pine Point beach. She loved spending time at the ocean. Throughout her life she was able to travel to places which she loved like Martha’s Vineyard, Key West and New Orleans.

Donna is survived by her three children, Mark Robinson and wife Melissa Mack, Natalie Wilcox and husband Fred, Emily Guyer and husband Mark; siblings brother Paul “Vida” Ledoux, brother Greg Ledoux and wife Debbie, brother William “Willy” Ledoux, sister Karen Ledoux, and brother Scott Ledoux and wife Brandy. She was also a loving grandmother to five grandchildren; devoted Auntie to ten nieces and nephews; and Great Auntie to seven great nieces and nephews.

The family will be holding a private service and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. To express condolences or to participate in Donna’s online tribute, please visit http://www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.

In lieu of flowers,

please send donations to:

Maine Network of

Children’s Advocacy

Centers

in her name

