Main Street Bath, a nonprofit working to enhance the appearance and economic stability of downtown Bath, will host Autumnfest on Saturday, Oct. 9. The event will feature three different free activities for families spread across the downtown.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., visitors can build their own scarecrow on the Customs House lawn on Front Street. Participants are encouraged to bring their own clothing to decorate their scarecrow.

Next door at Bath City Hall, Main Street Bath will have materials for a scavenger hunt from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visitors can also sign up for an open mic slot in the pocket park on Front Street across the street from Brackett’s Market. Performances will run from noon to 2 p.m. Free apple cider and donuts will be available for those more interested in listening than performing.

This year’s Autumnfest is the first since 2018, according to Main Street Bath Executive Director Amanda McDaniel. The 2019 Autumnfest was canceled due to rain and the nonprofit didn’t hold Autumnfest last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Autumnfest coincides with both the weekly Bath farmers market and the city’s 23rd annual Citizen Involvement Day, a community-building event that brings awareness about local service organizations and honors community leaders.

Local nonprofits will have tables at the event to promote their programs and services. At noon, the city will announce the 2021 Citizen of the Year along with the winners of the Youth Award, the Al Smith Community Spirit Award and the Community Project Award.

Citizen Involvement Day will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9 at Waterfront Park.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: