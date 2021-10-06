The Mt. Ararat field hockey team might be peaking at the just the right time. The Eagles (6-3-2) have won three straight games and four of their last five. “My team has continued to dig deep and work hard,” said coach Krista Chase. The Eagles had a busy early portion of the schedule that included seven games within the first 18 days of the regular season. With a more relaxed schedule in the back half of the season, the Eagles have been able to find their game when it matters most. “We played a lot of games right out of the gate and now we’re adding in a little rest time and fun,” said Chase. “I’ve always pushed for a strong, positive team culture with my players, as that off-the-field camaraderie often translates into strong on-the-field play.” Mt. Ararat has beaten Edward Little, Messalonskee and Morse in its last three games and sits fifth in Class A North. A test with Oxford Hills on Thursday followed by a road game at Brunswick on Oct. 12 could potentially go a long way in determining the standings once the postseason arrives. “At this point in the season, it’s all about heart and leaving it all on the field,” Chase said. “Whatever happens in the remaining games, my players intend to give it everything they’ve got.” • • •

Brunswick coach Carrie Sullivan knows how important every game is as the regular season winds down.

“We feel like it’s the postseason already,” said Sullivan, whose team picked up a big 1-0 win over Lewiston on Tuesday. “When you play in Class A North, every game is tough and important.”

As the calendar flips from September to October, it signals that the postseason is on the horizon, only adding to the significance of each game.

Brunswick found itself on a mini slide before bouncing back on Tuesday.

“It was difficult to find a moment and catch our breath to adjust,” said Sullivan. “However, it (the mini slide) created good habits. We know we need to bring our best effort every game.”

The Dragons (6-4-2) sit seventh in Class A North. With two games remaining — at Camden Hills (5-6) and home against Mt. Ararat — there’s still a lot to be determined in the end-of-season standings.

• • •

With only four games left in the regular season, Morse is fighting for positioning in competitive Class B South.

“These are the games that we are looking to capitalize on for Heal points,” said Morse head coach Kerri Reno. “And we get a second chance with a team that we didn’t play our best against when we went to their field.”

Morse (4-5-1) hosts Leavitt (8-1) on Friday in a rematch of a Sept. 16 game, which the Hornets took 5-0 in Turner.

Entering play Wednesday, the Shipbuilders were seventh in B South. They travel to Camden Hills on Thursday before finishing the regular season with three straight home games.

The Shipbuilders have played a tough schedule with two games against Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A playoff contenders Mt. Ararat and Brunswick. Morse has also played Camden Hills,

“We recognize playing these teams helps us improve our game but it can work against us for our record,” Reno said. “We have taken the losses as opportunities to work harder.

