KENNEBUNK – It may be early October still, but when the calendar flips to month 10, youngsters and others start thinking about Halloween.

This year, there are several events planned to mark the sweet, scary season, including the return of Business Trick-or-Treating, set for 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday July 29. The Kennebunk, Kennebunkport Arundel Chamber of Commerce will list participating businesses on its website, gokennebunks.com, closer to the date.

And there is more. Park Street Apartments, 14 Park St., in Kennebunk, hosts a Trunk or Treat at the same time, giving young ghosts and goblins another location to scoop up treats.

A little farther up the road, at 1513 Portland Road (Route 1) in Arundel, Weir’s Buick GMC hosts Trunk or Treat, also 4 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 29.

A drive-through Halloween Trail of Treats is set for 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30 at a Kennebunkport Parks and Recreation event held at Kennebunkport Conservation Trust. The event, which requires preregistration, allows trick-or-treaters and their chaperones to stay safe in their vehicles while traveling through themed displays hosted by local businesses and organizations. Participants receive treats at the stations along the trail.

Participants can register at kennebunkportrec.com for 15-minute windows during the Trail of Treats. The first hour is designated as non-scary, but the remaining time slots may have a slightly spooky element, organizers say. On the day of the event, participant vehicles can proceed at their allotted time to the Stone Road entrance to Gravelly Brook Road.

The event is free. Donations are welcome and support parks and rec scholarship funds.

Kennebunk Land Trust is inviting people take a walk along the path at the Mousam River Wildlife Sanctuary and preregister for the Contactless Candy Chute in the land trust parking lot at 6 Brown St., 11 a.m. to noon on Halloween Day, Sunday, Oct. 31, Organizers say masks are required, “the scarier the better.” Preregister at 985-8734 or [email protected].

