In a Wednesday morning bombshell, the New England Patriots are releasing defensive back Stephon Gilmore.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was first to report the news and the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year confirmed it on his Twitter account. The move saves New England almost $6 million against the salary cap moving forward.

Gilmore, who opened the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a torn quad, was eligible to return to the active roster later this month. The circumstances around the release are still murky — Gilmore was unhappy with his contract and held out of minicamp — and Bill Belichick will address the media later Wednesday morning.

The cornerback released a statement on Twitter and Instagram:

Pats Nation,

It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fanbase. We’ve enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements. Thank you for supporting this Rock Hill kid and allowing him to achieve his NFL dreams.

To Mr. Kraft, the coaches, and the organization, thank you for providing me with this platform and allowing me to be a part of greatness. Most of all I want to thank my teammates who lined up next to me every Sunday with one goal in mind.

Those moments on and off the field will never be forgotten.

Sincerely,

Stephon

