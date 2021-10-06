STEEP FALLS – Marilyn G. Austin, 69, passed away on Oct. 1, 2021 at Maine Medical Center.The full obituary and online condolence messages are available at the funeral home website, http://www.mainefuneral.comVisiting hours will be held on Friday Oct. 8 from 6-8 p.m. at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. A funeral service will be held on Saturday Oct. 9 at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Groveville Rd. in Buxton.﻿ In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland PO Box 336Westbrook, ME 04098

Guest Book

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous