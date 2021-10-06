MECHANIC FALLS – Judith E. Miller, 75, passed away peacefully on her birthday, Sept. 28, 2021.Daughter of Eldon and Betty Jane Hebert, she graduated from Stephens High School in Rumford and Bernard’s Hair School, and retired from Coiffures in Portland and South Portland after 40 years. She enjoyed square dancing and travel adventures through the US and Canada.She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Bruce; daughters Erica Kalor and partner Brian Charlton, and Lori McPhee, son Bruce Miller, Jr and wife Lynn; sisters Barbara Pelletier and husband Joseph “Gary”, and Janice Turbide and husband Lionel, brother George Hebert and wife Cheryl; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.Visitation will be held 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday Oct. 8 at The Fortin Group Lewiston with an in house service at 12 p.m.In lieu of flowers,the family requests donations be made to:The Aphasia Centerof Maine6027 Village on the Green #130Carrabassett Valley, ME 04947

