KENNEBUNK –

Barbara Shapiro, 90, of South Portland, and formerly of Biddeford and Boca Raton, Fla., entered into rest on Oct. 1, 2021.

She was the beloved wife of the late Arnold Shapiro of Portland and Boca Raton, Fla., formerly of Biddeford. She was the daughter of the late Diana (Glickman) Dephoure and late Ralph Dephoure of Newton Center, Mass. She was the devoted mother of Elaine Shapiro and her husband James Cornblatt of Peabody, Mass. and Susan (Shapiro) Masse and her husband Steven Masse of Biddeford. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Barry Fox of Swampscott, Mass. She was the loving grandmother of Joshua Masse and his wife Sarah Glidden of Saco and Justin Masse of Stamford, Conn. She was the loving great- grandmother of Jack Masse of Saco.

Barbara was a graduate of Newton High School, Newton, Mass. She received her BA in psychology, Phi Beta Kappa, from Brandeis University’s second graduating class. For most of her adult life, Barbara was an active member of Congregation Etz Chaim in Biddeford. She was a member of Sisterhood and Hadassah. She served on the Board of the Synagogue for many years. Barbara enjoyed tennis and was a proficient bridge player.

Private graveside funeral services were held for family members. Arrangements by The Jewish Funeral Home, Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

expressions of sympathy may be made in Barbara’s memory to:

Congregation Etz Chaim

P.O. Box 905

Kennebunk, ME 04043

