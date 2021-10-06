NORTH BERWICK – Kathleen J. Wilkinson, 59, lifelong resident of North Berwick, passed away at her home on Oct. 2, 2021 after a period of failing health. She was born June 6, 1962 in Rochester, N.H., the only child born to Ralph (Punky) and Patsy (Grover) Bragdon. Kathy was a 1980 graduate of Noble High School in Berwick, then earning her CNA Certificate she began helping people at various nursing homes, including the North Berwick Nursing Home. For many years, she was a Customer Service Representative at Downeast Energy in Springvale, Maine and Dover, N.H.In 1984 she married Mark Wilkinson and raised their daughter Ashley in town. Kathy was an avid Bruins, Celtics and Red Sox fan and season ticket holder for the Sanford Mainers. She enjoyed hiking local trails, camping and snowmobiling, collecting seashells and sea glass at the beach and attending shows at the Ogunquit Playhouse. Kathy also loved to read and took great pride in her flower and vegetable gardens. She shared a special bond with her daughter, Ashley, and looked forward to their annual summer vacations on Vinalhaven.Kathy was predeceased by her father, Ralph (Punky) Bragdon in 2018. She will be sorely missed by her husband of 37 years, Mark Wilkinson, her daughter Ashley Wilkinson, and mother, Patsy Bragdon, all of North Berwick; and her best friend forever, Beth (Boston) Smith of Old Orchard Beach.An hour of visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. immediately followed by a graveside service at 2 p.m. in the Hillside Cemetery, High Street, North Berwick. Arrangements are in the care of the Johnson Funeral Home, North Berwick, ME. Condolences may be expressed at http://www.JohnsonFuneralHomeME.com Contributions in Kathy’s memory may be made to: D. A. Hurd Library 41 High St. North Berwick, ME or: North BerwickRescue SquadP.O. Box 324 No. Berwick, ME﻿

